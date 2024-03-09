Tahsin Bahar wins Cumilla City Corporation by-polls

Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, has unofficially won in the Cumilla City Corporation by-polls.

Returning officer Farhad Hossain announced the result from the Cumilla District School Auditorium on Saturday evening.

He said the voting took place in 105 centres across 27 wards through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

He said Tahsin Bahar, who contested for the mayoral post in the polls with bus symbol, got 48,890 votes and her nearest rival candidate BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku, who contested with Table Clock symbol, got 26, 897 votes.

Nizam Uddin Kaiser (Horse), former president of Cumilla city unit Swechhasebak Dal, got 13,155 votes while Noor ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, a candidate with the Elephant symbol, got 5,173 votes.

Meanwhile, there are 1,18,282 male voters, 1,24,278 female voters, and two third-gender voters.

On December 13, Cumilla City Corporation mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Later, the Election Commission on January 22 fixed March 9 for the by-polls.