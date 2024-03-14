‘Vendetta against Prof Yunus’ to negatively impact US-Bangladesh partnership: Senator

The United States Senator Richard Joseph Durbin has warned the Bangladesh ambassador to the United States that a failure to end the vendetta against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus would negatively impact the bilateral partnership.

In a post on his verified X early Thursday (Bangladesh time), he wrote that the US valued its relationship with Bangladesh and appreciated its help to Rohingyas.

“But a failure to end the vendetta against Professor Muhammad Yunus will negatively impact that partnership,” he wrote.

He added, “In my meeting with Mr. Imran, I called for an end to the harassment of Prof. Yunus.”

He chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senator also shared an undated photo of his meeting with the Bangladesh ambassador to the US.