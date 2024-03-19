President asks BUTEX for implementing IT-based world-standard curriculum

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned of the Bangladesh University of Textile (BUTEX) to implement a world-standard academic curriculum based on information technology (IT).

The President, also the Chancellor of the universities came up with the directive as a BUTEX delegation led by its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Engr. Shah Alimuzzaman Belal paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban, reports BSS.

The Head of the State said textile is one of the main and highest foreign exchange earning sectors for Bangladesh economy in the present context.

The role of textile engineers is very important for the modernization and diversification of the textile industry, he pointed out.

President Shahabuddin called upon the businessmen, investors and textile engineers to come forward and help to make country’s textile products more popular and attractive in the global markets.

During the meeting, the President was apprised of the overall activities of the University, including the academic affairs by the BUTEX delegation.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a minister of the then Pakistani government, allotted land in Tejgaon for the construction of academic and residential buildings of Textile Institute in 1957 and started the construction of the institute, the VC mentioned.

Later, the BUTEX VC said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established it as Bangladesh Textile University in 2010.

The delegation sought the President’s full cooperation in running the university. Bangabhaban secretaries were present there.