Elevated expressway’s Karwan Bazar ramp opened

The exit ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Karwan Bazar section opened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the ramp around 11am.

Vehicles from Uttara will be able to get down at Moghbazar, Hatirjheel and Karwan Bazar areas through this ramp.

“This is the Eid gift to countrymen from the prime minister,” Obaidul Quader said.

A total of 15 ramps are on the Kawla to Farmgate section. And now with it, the 16 number was opened at the FDC Gate near Karwan Bazar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first phase of the expressway on September 2 last year.

The expressway allows all vehicles except motorcycles and three-wheelers. The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation has introduced special bus services on the expressway.