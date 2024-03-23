WHO keen to improve Bangladesh’s physicians, health professionals capacity

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is keen to support Bangladesh in capacity building of physicians and other health professionals.

The WHO also expressed its desire to assist Bangladesh to righteously deal with climate change related diseases and acquiring the Universal Health Coverage, reports BSS.

Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region Saima Wazed has shown the keenness while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the her official Gonobhabhan residence here this night.

PM’s Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the call on.

“The WHO has expressed its willingness to support Bangladesh particularly in training for capacity building of physicians and other health related professionals,” Nazrul said.

The United Nations agency will work on several issues in Bangladesh, including climate change related diseases, mental health and assistance to climate vulnerable groups like women, children and persons with disability.

Since Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of climate change, where women, children and the persons with disabilities suffer much during any disaster, the WHO will work for the climate vulnerable groups.

Besides, the WHO will support Bangladesh to tackle climate change related diseases that include diseases caused by air pollution, sound pollution and rise of temperature.

In the case of mental health, the organization suggested incorporation of mental health issues like behavioral approach in dealing with patients in all training programmes, education and curriculum of health professionals.

The World Health Organisation will extend support for universal health coverage in Bangladesh.

The premier said the WHO is an important development partner of the health sector of Bangladesh.

Noting that Bangladesh has attained a significant development in the health sector, she said her government established community clinics throughout the country and the health services and free medicines are provided to women and children from the clinics.

Thus, the child and mother mortality rates have declined significantly, while the average life expectancy has increased, she added.

Mentioning that the young girls feel shy to talk about breast cancer, the premier called for early diagnosis of breast cancer. If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, it is better as the disease is curable, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has been working to introduce a referral system at upazila and union levels for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Bangladesh, she said, is going to assist Bhutan to construct a burn unit there. Bangladesh is going to be a regional hub of health education as a good number of students are already in Bangladesh from Bhutan, Nepal and India, she said.

The government, the premier said, is trying to expand the programme.

Sheikh Hasina said the government recruited 25,000 doctors and 15,000 nurses on emergency basis during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is going to introduce a licensing examination for private health practitioners, she added.

On February 1 last, Saima Wazed assumed charge as Regional Director for World Health Organization South-East Asia Region. Saima Wazed is the first from Bangladesh and the second woman to hold this office.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, among others, were present.

Earlier, Harvard University’s history Prof Sugata Bose paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Gonobhabhan residence.

During the meeting, they recalled the memories of the 1971 Liberation War and focused on the bonding between the peoples of Bangladesh and India.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present in both the meetings.

Sugata Bose is a family member of Subhas Chandra Bose and Sharat Chandra Bose. He is a grandson of Sharat Chandra Bose.