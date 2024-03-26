Nation celebrating 54th Independence Day

The nation is celebrating the 54th Independence and National Day on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

The government has taken elaborate programmes at the national level to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The day’s programmes began with gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time until achieving their coveted independence in 1971.

The national flag has been hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of the sun while all streets and important city intersections were decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Bands of different forces played music at different important points in Dhaka.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands were illuminated with colourful lights.

The National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar became the main venue of the day’s celebration.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths there early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war-wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, also laid wreaths at the national memorial in the morning of the day .

National dailies will bring out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels will air month-long special programmes on the Liberation War highlighting the significance of the day.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy and other social and cultural organisations will arrange discussions, cultural programmes and sports competition while painting competition, essay and debate competitions will be organised for children.

Liberation War based documentaries and movies will be screened at cinema halls across the country.

Reception will be accorded to the freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters at city, district and upazila levels while Bangladesh Post Office will publish commemorative postage stamps.

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.

Improved meals will be served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanage centres to mark the day. The country’s all children’s parks and museums will remain open for all.

Ships of Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard will be kept open for public at Chittagong, Khulna, Mongla and Payra ports and Dhaka’s Sadarghat, Narayanganj’s Pagla, Barisal and Chandpur BIWTA dockside from 9 am to 2 pm on the day.

The missions abroad will also celebrate the day through similar programmes.

Every year, the March 26 brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history’s blackest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of March 25, 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on December 16 the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.

In the wake of the military crackdown, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who became the undisputed leader of the then Pakistan following the massive victory of his party, Awami League, in the 1970 general elections, declared the independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his historic Road-32 residence at Dhanmondi here.

The great leader also called upon the people to build up strong resistance against the Pakistani barbaric occupation forces.

The Pakistani military junta, in a bid to stop the legitimate movement of the Bangalees, arrested Bangabandhu on that night following his declaration of independence.

Later, Bangabandhu was taken to the then West Pakistan where he had to spend nine months in a dark condemned cell.

Bangabandhu wrote down the declaration of independence soon after the Pakistani army cracked down on the fateful night of March 25, 1971.

The declaration of independence was soon put on air by wireless. The declaration was first broadcast by Awami League leader MA Hannan from

Kalurghat Radio Station in the port city of Chittagong on March 26, 1971.

The Pakistani military junta in their monstrous outburst unleashed a bloody holocaust breaking the silence of the night following March 25 in 1971 when they mercilessly killed hundreds of innocent sleeping Bangalees, including teachers, students, police, soldiers, pedestrians and rickshaw-pullers.

The nation soon launched the War of Liberation at the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of March 26.

Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country on December 16,1971 with the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces, who killed three million innocent civilians, perpetrated atrocities on two lakh Bangalee women and burnt down thousands of houses across the country during the nine-month bloody war.