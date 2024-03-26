Shakib back as BCB announces squad for 2nd Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the second and last Test against Sri Lanka to be held in Chattogram on March 30.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made his return to the team with the match, replacing Towhid Hridoy who made his maiden call for the first Test but was not debuted.

In addition, another pacer Mushfiq Hasan was ruled out of the team for an injury. He was replaced by another pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a big defeat to Sri Lanka in the first Test by 328 runs in Sylhet.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naeem Hasan, Tijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.