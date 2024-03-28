Bhutanese King visits Kurigram SEZ

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck today visited the special economic zone (SEZ) in Madhabram area under Bhogdanga union of Kurigram Sadar upazila.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, among others, accompanied the King.

Bhutan has already conveyed its appreciation to Bangladesh for offering the SEZ in Kurigram, which is 190-km away from the southern city of Gelephu, Bhutan.

A MoU was signed in this regard during the King’s visit to Bangladesh.

In a bilateral meeting with the King and Queen of Bhutan in London in May ,2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed the establishment of a special economic zone in Kurigram.

Later, the district administration and Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) started proceedings to set up the SEZ.

The Economic Zone will add a “new horizon” in the area of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and also for achieving greater prosperity in the South Asia region, the two South Asian countries hope.

The King arrived here on Monday on a four-day state visit to Bangladesh to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations.