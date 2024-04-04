India affirms ‘strong and deep’ ties with Bangladesh in response to ‘India Out’ campaign

India has reaffirmed the strength and depth of its relationship with Bangladesh, characterising the bilateral ties as robust and multifaceted. This statement was made by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in response to inquiries about the “India out campaign.”

Jaiswal highlighted the comprehensive nature of the India-Bangladesh partnership, noting its extensive coverage across various sectors, including the economy, investment, development, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

“You name any human endeavour; it is part and parcel of India-Bangladesh relations,” he stated.

Further emphasising the dynamism of the partnership, the spokesperson remarked, “It shows how vibrant the partnership is, and it will continue to be so.”