Banks to remain open on Monday, Tuesday

Banks will keep their branches open on a limited scale in the industrial areas on Sunday (April 7).

Besides, the clients will be able to do banking transactions as usual on Monday (April 8) and Tuesday (April 9).

Eid-ul-Fitr’s three-day vacation will start from Wednesday (April 9).

The banks will remain close on April 13 as Saturday is a holiday and on April 14 for Pohela Boishakh.

The normal transaction will start from April 15.