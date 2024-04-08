MoU signed to preserve footages on Liberation War, Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Film Archive under the Information Ministry and Getty Images, a visual media company of the United States, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect and preserve footages on the Liberation War and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The MoU was signed on Friday at the Getty Images office in New York, said a media release of the ministry on Monday.

Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal, director of the project on ‘Collection and preservation of audio visual documents of the Liberation War from local and foreign sources and capacity building of Bangladesh Film Archive’ and Arran Birchenough, Asia Pacific director (Tv and sales) of Getty Images, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Information Humayun Kabir Khandaker, officials from Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC and Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York were present.

After the declaration of independence by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the first hour of March 26, 1971, the news was circulated in different media of the world.

During the long nine months of the Liberation War, various international media published various pictures and news on the war.

Through this MoU, Getty Images will assist Bangladesh Film Archive in collecting and preserving these priceless documents, said the release.