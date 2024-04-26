PM Hasina opens bilateral meeting with Thai premier Thavisin

QPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning arrived at Government House (the Thailand Prime Minister’s Office) to join a bilateral meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

The two sides would discuss the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Bangladesh officials, reports UNB.

After the talks a number of bilateral documents would be signed in presence of the two prime ministers aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in some areas.

The two leaders will also have a four-eyes meeting (Tete-a-Tete) for some 15 minutes there.

On her arrival at the Government House at 10:30am, Sheikh Hasina was received by the Thai premier.

She was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building there.

The Bangladesh prime minister inspected the guard of honour given by a smartly turned out contingent of the Thai armed forces.

Srettha Thavisin introduced his cabinet members with Sheikh Hasina before she signed the guest book of the Government House.

Hasina also would join an official luncheon there before leaving the Government House.

The Bangladesh PM arrived here on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.