Teenage boy stabbed to death in Sylhet

A vegetable vendor teenage boy was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sylhet city on Friday.

Deceased Mohammad Ali, 17, was son of Nur Ali, a resident of Chararpar area in the city. He used to vend vegetables in the area.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Subhanighat Police Outpost sub-inspector Shamim Uddin said some miscreants surrounded the teenage boy and indiscriminately struck him with sharp machetes, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The body was later sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police were trying to find out details about the killing, the SI added.