36 Myanmar BGP men flee to Bangladesh again

At least 36 more Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh on Saturday, fleeing the ongoing battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called the Arakan Army.

They entered Bangladesh through the Nazirpara, Dakkhinpara, and Jaliyapara areas of Teknaf early Saturday.

A source said that, their designations are yet to be confirmed and they are taken to Nhila High School under the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-2, BOP in Teknaf.

These people have been taken to safety after the weapons they carried with them were deposited in the BGB cache.

Meanwhile, a total of 288 Myanmar army and border force members, who had crossed the international border and sought shelter in Bangladesh separately and in different times since March 11amid fighting in the Rakhine state, were repatriated on April 25.

Earlier, on February 16, the Bangladesh government sent 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP personnel, two army men, 18 immigration officers and four civilians back home.