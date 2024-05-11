MV Abdullah likely to enter Bangladesh territory by May 14

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, MV Abdullah, which was freed by Somali pirates on April 14, is expected to enter Bangladeshi territory with 23 sailors and crewmembers by May 14.

They were held captive by pirates for around 33 days.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ship’s owning firm SR Shipping Limited, said that the ship, en route from UAE to Chittagong, was around 750 nautical miles away from Kutubdia as of 1pm on Saturday.

Considering the current speed, the ship might arrive at Kutubdia on Monday night or the following morning.

After loading 56,000 tons of limestone, the vessel departed from the UAE port of Mina Saqr on April 30, it went to a nearby port for taking fuel before heading for Chattogram.

On March 12, the vessel came under attack of Somali pirates when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 early hours after reportedly receiving ransom.