Metro Rail to ply on Fridays from July

Metro Rail will now ply on Fridays from the month of July, according to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

As commuters want to get the service even on holidays too and considering the passengers’ rush the DMTCL took the decision at a meeting.

According to DMTCL sources, initial discussions have been held regarding Metro Rail operation on Fridays like other days from July.

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail will run every five minutes instead of eight minutes during the peak hours, according to the decision. It may be effective from June.

It was learnt that the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited will soon give a recruitment notice to increase the manpower of the Metro Rail. However, in this case, the appointment may be not permanent but contractual.

The Metro Rail is running from morning to night on six days a week and a weekly closure on Friday.