5 killed in Cumilla road accident

Five persons were killed and at least 15 others injured when a passenger bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila on Friday.

The accident took place early in the morning in Basantpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Two of the dead have been identified as Mohammad Hossain, 30, hailed from Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar, Badrul Hasan Riad, 26, from Chattogram’s Bashkhali.

Miabazar Highway Police Station sub-inspector Nazrul Islam said a bus belonging to ‘Relax Paribahan’ from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in that area. Five people died on the spot and 15 were injured.

Chauddagram Fire Service In-charge Biplab Kumar Nath said, ”Being informed, we reached the spot quickly and rescued the injured. They were sent to Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex by a fire service car.”

Later, with the help of police and locals, the bodies of five people were recovered from inside the vehicle, he added.