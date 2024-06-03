Two motorcyclists killed in Sunamganj road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle at Santiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday.

The accident took place at around 1:00 pm at Dorgapasa on the Jagannathpur-Sunamganj regional highway in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Md Shibbir Ahmed, 22, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Satarkona village in the upazila, and Saddam hossain, 20, son of Riaz Uddin, of the same area.

Eyewitnesses said a mini-bus coming from Jagannathpur hit a motorcycle in that area. Shibbir died on the spot and Saddam was injured.

Later, Saddam succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital morgue for autopsy, said Kazi Muktadir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Santiganj Police Station.