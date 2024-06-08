PM Sheikh Hasina leaves for New Delhi to join Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the oath-taking ceremony of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:15 am.

The flight is scheduled to land at New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport at 12pm.

The Prime Minister will be received by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman at the airport.

During her stay in New Delhi, the prime minister will hold a tete-a-tete with Modi after joining the oath-taking ceremoney at Rashtrapati Bhaban at 7:20pm on Sunday.

Later, she will attend the state dinner hosted by the Indian president.

The PM will attend several other programmes in New Delhi on Sunday.

She will return home by a Biman Bangladesh flight on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi invited Hasina to attend his swearing-in as the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy for a historic third straight term.