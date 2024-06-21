Over 772,000 children affected by flash floods in northeast Bangladesh: Unicef

Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett on Friday said the UN agency is “deeply concerned” about the devastating flood situation unfolding in the northeastern region of Bangladesh.

“The rivers are flowing dangerously high, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Over 2,000,000 people, including over 772,000 children, are already affected by flash floods and in urgent need of assistance, said the Unicef representative.

“As waters rise, children are the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of drowning, malnutrition, deadly waterborne diseases, the trauma of displacement, and potential abuse in overpopulated shelters,” Yett said in a statement.

He said their priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of children and adolescents.

In coordination and partnership with the government and local stakeholders in the field, they have already distributed safe water to reach more than 100,000 people for over five days.

“We have also distributed more than 3,000 ten-litre water containers. We are urgently bringing in additional emergency supplies to the affected communities in case the situation worsens,” he said.

Over 810 government schools in the Sylhet division have been flooded and almost 500 are being used as flood shelters. In addition, almost 140 community clinics are also affected by flood waters.

“Child protection social workers are offering support to mitigate potential violence and counselling to help children overcome trauma during this difficult time,” Yett said.