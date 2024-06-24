Govt organisations owe over Tk 50,000 crore to different banks

A total of 56 government owned organisations owed around Tk 51,391 crore to different public and private banks as of March 31, this year.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said this in parliament on Monday replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP elected from Noakhali-2. Morshed Alam.

Of the total 56 government organisations, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) owed the highest amount of money–Tk 15,550 crore to banks, according to statistics placed by the finance minister, reports UNB.

Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology owed the lowest amount of money Tk 78 lakh to different banks.

The other major government organizations are: Sugar Mills (Tk 7813 crore), Fertilizer, Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industries (Tk 7250.71 crore), other non-financial corporations-public (Tk 6060.37 crore), Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (Tk 5018.06 crore), Bangladesh Biman Corporation (Tk 4441.38 crore), Food Ministry (Tk 644.80 crore), Bangladesh Jute Mills and Related Enterprises (Tk 603.41 crore), Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (Tk 587.03 crore), Bangladesh Services Ltd (Tk 580.10 crore), Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Tk 277.60 crore), Equity Entrepreneurship Fund (Tk 265.95 crore), Other Financial Intermediaries-Public (Tk 165 crore) and Jahangirnagar University (Tk 144.78 crore).