Corrupt officials’ properties should be auctioned, transfer not a punishment

Transfer of the accused of corruption from one office to another office cannot be an effective punishment, said former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

He opined that all the properties of the individuals accused of corruption should be auctioned after confiscation.

The former top diplomat of the government writes in a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday (June 30).

Abdul Momen said the appropriate information of the wealth of corrupt individuals must have to be found out. They must be sacked from services as quickly as possible. Transferring them cannot be considered as punishment.

He further writes that the government employee’s most important weapon and property is his job. The corrupts are people’s enemies, country’s enemies.

It may be mentioned that the United States has imposed restrictions on former army chief of Bangladesh on charges of corruption. Besides, news of huge wealth owned by former inspector general of police has been published in the mass media.

Apart from police officers, information of huge properties of senior government officials are being surfaced every day.