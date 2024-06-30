Education Ministry monitoring teachers’ strike over pension scheme: Mohibul

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his ministry is monitoring the strikes of teachers of public universities across the country regarding the universal pension scheme.

“Considering the situation, necessary measures will be taken from the ministry in due course,” he said, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing organised on HSC and equivalent exams at Segunbagicha in the capital on Sunday.

“Teachers are protesting on their demands. They have that right. The all-out movement has not started yet. “Let their movement start, we will take action considering the situation,” said the education minister.

The minister further said that it is the decision of the executive department of the government on who will come under the universal pension scheme.

The decision has been taken by the government and the Ministry of Education is following it. Teachers are presenting their demands to the government and the government can decide whatever it wants. “The Ministry of Education has nothing to do here,” he informed.

Many people say that the government controls university teachers. Through this movement, it is proved that they can express their opinion freely, added the minister.

Earlier, the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers’ Association said teachers of public universities across the country including Dhaka University will go on indefinite work abstention demanding their exclusion from the universal pension scheme, terming it ‘discriminatory’.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the main gate of Arts Faculty of Dhaka University on Saturday noon.

Dhaka University Teachers Association(DUTA) issued a notice signed by the DUTA president and GS addressing the teachers of the university.