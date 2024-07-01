No toll collection from Fire Service vehicles: HC

The High Court (HC) has directed not to collect toll from Fire Service vehicles while plying on expressways, highways, important bridges, ferries and roads.

A two-member HC bench of ustice Mostofa Zaman Islam and Justice Masud Hossain Dolan passed the order on Monday during a preliminary hearing of a writ petition filed earlier in this regard.

The court also issued a rule asking why taking toll of Fire Service vehicles should not be declared illegal.

Lawyer Mohammad Monir Uddin was present in the court on behalf of the writ petitioner.