President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday separately received credentials of envoys from three countries to Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.

The three non-resident ambassador-designate are : Diana Mickeviciene of the Republic of Lithuania in the Baltic region of Europe, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou of south-eastern European state Greece and Leonard Mengezi of south-eastern African country Malawi, reports BSS.

Welcoming the envoys, the president said Bangladesh’s foreign policy attaches importance to bilateral and friendly relations with all, his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

Noting that Bangladesh has always given priority to expanding bilateral relations in trade, commerce and investment, Shahabuddin hoped that bilateral relations with these countries would be further enhanced during the new envoys tenures in Dhaka.

Terming Bangladesh as a country with huge potentials, the president urged the envoys to use all possibilities to embolden trade and commerce ties between Bangladesh and their respective countries.

He emphasized the high level visit-exchange of both private and government representatives, including the business communities and trade delegations for promoting bilateral trade and investment among the countries.

Bangladesh produces world-standard quality items including medicines, readymade garments (RMG), leather products, jute & jute goods, he said, adding that the businessman of Lithonia, Greece and Malawi can consider importing top quality of products from Dhaka.

The head of the state sought the European Union’s support and cooperation so that Bangladesh could successfully attain the GSP+ trade benefits after its transition from an LDC to a developing country.

The envoys appreciated the positive developments in various sectors of Bangladesh and expressed interest in enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations.

They also sought the cooperation of the president in fulfilling their respective assignments in Dhaka.

Secretaries to the president’s office and foreign ministry officials concerned were present at the meetings.

Earlier, on their arrivals at Bangabhaban, a horse-mounted contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR) gave ‘honor guards’ to the envoys as part of the official ceremony.