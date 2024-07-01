Flashflood likely in Sylhet, Sunamganj: FFWC

The water level of Surma, Kushiyara, Old-Surma, Sarigowain rivers in the North-eastern region may rise further and cause flash flood in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center(FFWC).

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in steady state, which may rise in next 72 hours, it said, reports UNB citing the FFWC.

The Ganges river is in rising trend while the Padma River is in steady state, which may continue in the next 24 hours.

The major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country except Manu, Khowai are in rising trend.

Met office predicated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country in next 24 hours commencing 6am on Monday.

As a result, the water level of the rivers in this region may rise.