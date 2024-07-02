ACC serves notices on Benazir, wife, and daughters seeking wealth info

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has served notices on former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and two daughters asking them to submit statements of their movable and immovable properties.

The notices have asked them to submit their wealth statements within the next 21 working days.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin confirmed it to journalists at the anti-graft watchdog’s head office in the capital on Tuesday.

She said: “After the preliminary investigation, the ACC firmly believes that Benazir Ahmed and members of his family have become owners of huge wealth beyond their known sources of income. Notices have been served to submit detailed descriptions of the movable and immovable properties accumulated in the names of him and his dependents to the commission.”

The ACC Secretary said apart from Benazir, the notices were sent to the permanent and present addresses of his wife Jishan Mirza, elder daughter Farhin Rishta Binte Benazir and second daughter Tahsin Raisa Binte Benazir.

It was mentioned in the notices that after receiving the order, they must submit their wealth statements in the designated places. If they fail to submit the details of their wealth within the 21 working days after receiving the notices or submit false descriptions of their wealth, steps will be taken against them according to Section 5 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.