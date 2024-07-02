3 missing after boat capsizes in Sunamganj

Three passengers of a boat, including two women, went missing after the boat sank in the Surma river due to strong currents at Doarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday.

The missing people were identified as Jotsna Begum, 35; Jamir Ali, 40; and Gulo Bibi, 75. All three were residents of the Azampur Ashrayan Project.

Badrul Hasan, officer in-charge of Doarabazar Police Station, said that the boat, carrying seven passengers, capsized near Azampur Kheyaghat in the Doarabazar upazila in the morning.

However, four people, including a child, were rescued while three were swept away by the strong current, Hasan said.

Divers from local firefighting units rushed to the scene and are conducting a rescue operation to find out the missing passenger.