Police force won’t take responsibility of individual’s corruption: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has asserted that police force will not shoulder the responsibility of corruption of any individual.

He was responding to the queries of newsmen after inauguration a programme organised in observance of the 32nd founding anniversary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) on Tuesday (July 2).

Regarding the corruption of police personnel, the IGP said: ” The police force will not shoulder the responsibility of individual’s corruption. The investigation will conclude according to the process it is being followed. Steps are being taken against the individual police personnel after allegation of corruption was raised against him or her. We don’t underestimate any allegation.”

Earlier, the IGP reached the RMP office at about 10:45am and inaugurated the founding anniversary by releasing pigeons. He also planted a sapling and then joined a rally of the founding anniversary.

Bangladesh Police Academy, Sarda’s Principal (Additional IGP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Rajshahi University’s former Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Abdul Khaleque, RMP Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, Rajshahi Range’s DIG Anisur Rahman, senior police officials, politicians, and local public representatives of Rajshahi were present.