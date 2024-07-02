British Bengali History Forum commemorates anti-racist activist Abdul Noor

THE BBHF organised a community event on 30 June 2024 at 7 pm at the Micro Business Centre, Greatorex Street, Banglatown and Spitalfields, London. The event was well attended by a cross-section of the community.

The first part of the event was a condolence tribute in remembrance of the late Abdul Noor, who was a key activist in the anti-racist movement during the 1970s and 1980s. Prominent community leaders from different walks of life made moving condolence tributes and praised the late Abdul Noor Saheb’s “selfless dedication to defending the local community against the racist and fascist thugs in east London”. Duas and prayers were said and offered for the departed soul- by everyone participating at the event.

The organisers of the event hope that future generations will be inspired by the late Abdul Noor Saheb’s sacrifices for the community and achievements in defeating racism.

The second part of the event was held to celebrate the achievement of a local community activist, writer and journalist – Ansar Ahmed Ullah. He was congratulated by all the participants for achieving his PhD thesis on the “Battle of Brick Lane in 1978” from the Queen Mary University of London. Community leaders from different walks of life expressed their appreciation to Ansar Ahmed Ullah for producing a historically important document about Bengalis in the East End of London. Many outsiders and professionals have written about our community in the past, but Ansar Ahmed Ullah’s contribution is a first-hand, authentic, and unique document. His thesis will later be published as a book.

All the participants at the event congratulated Ansar Ahmed Ullah on his commitment to the local community and wished him success in life.

The event was chaired by Jalal Rajonuddin and conducted by Muhammad Rafique Ullah and Abdul Malik Khukon.

NB The event was financed by Shirajul Haque Shiraj, an anti-racist campaigner.

The BBHF event was attended by four renowned anti-racist campaigners Rajonuddin Jalal, Shirajul Haque Shiraj, Akikur Rahman and Rafique Ullah. Also, activists Toimus Ali, Abu Taher Chowdhury Noor uddin Ahmed, Sheikh Noor, Soyful Alam, Sundor Miah, and Jamal Miah, amongst others, attended the event.