Five killed, 25 injured in Dinajpur bus-truck collision

At least five people, including a child, were killed and 25 other were injured after mango-laden truck and bus collided head-on in Dinajpur on Friday morning.

The detailed identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station Md Farid Hossain said the accident occurred on Dinajpur-Phulbari Highway in front of the Ariyan Petro pump near Panchbari Bazaar Chakrampur area around 6am.

Quoting locals he said a bus of Nabil Paribahan from Dhaka reached Dinajpur and headed towards Phulbari collided with the truck, leaving the truck driver and helper of the bus dead on the spot.

Among the 28 injured, who were taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, a child and two others died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The vehicular movement resumed after the wrecked bus was removed from the road, he said, adding that they were trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased.