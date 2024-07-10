ACC sues ex-DG of DGHS, Sabrina

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against seven people, including former director general of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and Dr Sabrina Sharmin, chairperson of JKG Health Care, on charge of embezzling around Tk 1 crore by issuing fake coronavirus certificates in 2020.

ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed the case with the commission’s Integrated District Office-1 on Wednesday.

The other five people are -Sabrina’s husband and JKG Health Care Managing Director Ariful Chowdhury, two staff of JKG ASM Saeed Chowdhury and Humayun Kabir alias Himu, Tanzina Patwari, and JKG Health Care Proprietor Zebunnesa Rima.

According to the case statement, Dr Sabrina helped JKG Health Care, which had no registration and trade license, get permission to collect sample of Covid-19 and issue fake coronavirus certificates in association with then DGHS DG Prof Abul Kalam Azad and others.

Meanwhile, Dr Sabrina was working as a registrar doctor in the National Heart Institute and Hospital. Although she worked in a government organisation, she gave several interviews to media as the chairman of JKG Health Care.

But, she denied her post as JKG Chairman after the scam came to light.