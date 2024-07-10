Japan to support Bangladesh to implement 9th FYP, Perspective Plan

Planning Minister Major General (retd) Abdus Salam Wednesday expressed his hope that Japan would stand beside Bangladesh towards enhancing capacity for implementing the country’s upcoming 9th Five Year Plan, Perspective Plan and in other areas.

The planning minister said this when Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori made a courtesy call on the minister at the latter’s office in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area Wednesday, BSS reports.

Noting that Japan has always been a key development partner of Bangladesh, Salam said that the meeting also discussed in continuing such cooperation in the coming days, said a Planning Ministry press release.

The meeting discussed in details on the progress of the ongoing 40 developed projects included in the ADP of the current fiscal year (FY25) funded by the Japanese government.

Besides, the planning minister and the Japanese ambassador also discussed a gamut of issues such as strengthening capacity for implementing the Delta Plan-2100, Matarbari Port Development Project, the 2nd phase of the Strengthening Public Investment Management System (SPIMS).

In response, the Japanese Ambassador informed that Japan is revising its Country Assistance Plan considering the development plan and demand of Bangladesh.

The envoy also assured that Japan would stay beside Bangladesh towards helping to frame and thus implementing the 9th Five Year Plan.

Besides, Kiminori said his country would stay beside Bangladesh towards facing the challenges of LDC graduation and thus enhancing the necessary capacity.