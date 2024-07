The ongoing curfew has been relaxed for 11 hours from 7AM to 6PM for three days in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said this to reporters on Saturday night after holding a meeting with the officials of law enforcement agencies at his Dhanmondi residence.

Asaduzzaman Khan said the curfew for these districts was relaxed for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 7AM to 6PM.