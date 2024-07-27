Investigative report led to ATM Turab’s death: Family demands justice at press conference in London.

The families and relatives of the deceased who are staying in Sylhet have demanded an exemplary trial for the killing of Daily Jalalabad investigative reporter and Daily Naya Digant’s Sylhet correspondent / ATM Tura who were shot by the police in Sylhet. In a press conference in London on Friday, the family complained that the police are not taking the case of ATM Turab’s murder. However, it was also informed in the press conference that the Prime Minister’s Office has contacted the family of ATM Turab. In the press conference, Abul Kalam Mohammad Sharif, the elder brother of the deceased ATM Turab, a resident of France, read a written statement. When ATM Turab was shot dead by the police on July 19, elder brother Sharif was going to France by train from London. Soon after arriving in France, friends informed him of the murder of his younger brother Turab. Turab may have been shot directly by the police in Bandar Bazar while on duty on July 19 due to an investigative report on sugar smuggling in Daily Jalalabad.

Daily Jalalabad Editor Muktabis Un Noor, based in London, was present at the press conference. ATM Turab started journalism by his hand. The Jalalabad editor said that all police officers from DC to Sylhet know and know 33-year-old investigative reporter ATM Turab personally. On the day of the incident, ATM Turab was wearing a jacket and Hamlet with press written on his body and head while gathering photos and news of the protest rally. Seeing this, how could the police shoot? He asked this question. Editor of Daily Jalalabad said that ATM Turab won the award as the best investigative reporter in Bangladesh for an investigative report on immigrants last year. Last July 14, his investigative report on sugar smuggling also got quite a response

The day ATM Torab was killed. On that day, two months of his marriage were completed. Wife lives in Liverpool. The deceased ATM Turab’s father is the founder president of Bianibazar Press Club and late Master Abdur Rahim, a teacher of Bianibazar PSG School. ATM Turabra has three brothers and one sister. Turab was the youngest among the brothers. Hasan Islam and Wahidul Islam, uncles of deceased ATM Turab, who are staying in London, came to the press conference. He said with sadness, ATM Turab always used to give them time when he went to the country. Such was always the conversation with the nephew on the telephone. Hamlet wearing press jacket with press on head. Still, they do not find an answer as to how the police could open fire on a news worker. They believe that their nephew ATM Turab is the victim of murder. They want to see its exemplary trial.