The government will observe a day of national mourning on Tuesday (July 30) to honour the memory of those killed in the recent countrywide violence centering the Quota Reform Movement.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mentionable, sabotage activities have been taken place in the country in the last few days centering the Quota Reform Movement. Home Minister Asaduzzman Khan has confirmed the death of 147 people.