RAB arrests 334 people over quota violence

RAB arrests 334 people Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 334 people, till Monday morning, from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in Vandalism, arson and sabotage during the recent violence over Quota Reform Protest.

Of them, 83 people were arrested in Dhaka, while the rest from outside Dhaka, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

“A total of 14 people were arrested by RAB the last 24 hours from different parts of the country.”

“We’re arresting the suspects based on CCTV footage and secret information. Legal steps are under process against the arrested people,” he added.