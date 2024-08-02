Quota movement: Arrested 42 HSC examinees get bail

A court in Dhaka has granted bail to 42 HSC examinees who were arrested in connection with the cases filed with different police stations in the capital over violence during the quota reform movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam granted them bail in seperate orders on Friday.

DMP’s prosecution branch’s deputy commissioner Anisur Rahman confirmed it.

Earlier, the Ministry of Law stated that hearing on bail petitions of the HSC examinees would be held on early Friday afternoon.

Many HSC examinees were arrested in connection with the cases filed over violence recently. Examinees of some colleges have said that they will not sit for the examinations unless the arrested examinees were not freed.

The government is also saying that the innocent students and examinees will not be harassed.