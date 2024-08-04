Non-cooperation movement: 32 killed in countrywide clashes

As of 4pm on Sunday, at least 32 individuals were killed in various districts across the country in a series of clashes between protesting students, Awami League activists and police amidst the ongoing ‘All-out non-cooperation’ called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The anti-discrimination student movement has intensified its protests, with increasing numbers of casualties reported from different parts of the country. The movement’s leaders remain firm in their one-point demand for the government’s resignation, citing widespread grievances and calls for justice.

Among the deceased, 5 people were killed in Feni, 4 in Sirajganj, 3 killed in Munshiganj, Bogura, Magura, Bhola, and Rangpur districts respectively, while Pabna and Sylhet districts reported 2 deaths each, and single digit in Cumilla, Joypurhat, capital Dhaka, and Barisal districts.