Police, protesters clash in Sylhet, one bullet-hit

Clashes broke out between police and protesters at Sylhet city’s Court Point area on Sunday afternoon, leaving a number of people injured including one with a bullet.

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the protesters, triggering the clash aroud12 pm.

At one stage, the protesters left the main road and took position in the adjacent lanes after being obstructed by the police, according to a UNB report.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, said witnesses.

However, police did not confirm any casualties or arrests in the clashes.

Earlier, as part of the non-cooperation movement, the protesters gathered in the city’s Court Point area around 11 am. People from different walks of life also joined the protest.

Non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement started today demanding the resignation of the government.

There are various important government offices including the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the Office of the Superintendent of Police and the City Corporation in the area.

Police took a position in the area with armoured vehicles even before the protesters.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles and rickshaws are plying in Sylhet city but public transport movement remained suspended. Besides, the city’s shopping malls are closed.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said police were deployed at every intersection to control the law and order.

When the protesters started throwing brickbats at the police, the police dispersed them.