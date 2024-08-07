Bangladesh decides to make Dr Yunus as head of interim government

A decision has been taken to make Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus as head of the interim government.

The President’s press secretary Zainal Abedin confirmed it from Bangabhaban on Tuesday night.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban in the capital on Tuesday night.

He said the names of other members of the interim government will be finalised after discussing with different political parties.

Earlier, a 13-member team was invited to the Bangabhaban to meet the president and chiefs of three forces to discuss the situation prevailing in the country and an outline of an interim government.

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement proposed the name of Dr Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser of the interim government.

Responding to the proposal, Dr Yunus said, “The students who sacrificed so much have requested me to come forward in such a critical time of the nation, how I could reject their proposal?”

It may be mentioned that Sheikh Hasina left the country resigning from the post of prime minister on Monday (August 5) when the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement announced their long-march towards Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister.