Condolence meeting and doa mahfil on death of prominent community leader Manojjir Ali.

Last Thursday, August 1 a mourning meeting and doa mahfil was held in memory of late community leader Manojjir Ali at GSC office organized by Sunrise-Spectrum Bangla Radio. Under the chairmanship of Radio Patron and Friends of National Heart Foundation Sylhet Vice Chairman Manik Miah and media personality Misbah Jamal, late longtime colleague Abul Kashem Khan, Heart Foundation UK and Greater Sylhet Development Welfare Council Vice Chairman Mohammad Isbah Uddin were the special guests. Ashraf Chowdhury Jahan Mia, Donor Member of Heart Foundation Hospital UK Committee recited Quran at the beginning of the meeting, and Sheikh Farooq Ahmed, Executive Member, led the prayer. Then FNHFS and Channel S Chairman Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, and Senior Vice Chairman of UK Committee Mohib Chowdhury, Dr. Alauddin Ahmed, and General Secretary of Sylhet Diabetic Hospital Lokman Ahmed participated in the virtual ceremony to pray for the soul of the deceased.

Many speakers reminisced about his working life, among them Permanent Donor Member Mohammad Abul Mia, EC Member and South East Treasurer of GSC Sufi Sohail Ahmed, EC Member Matiur Rahman Khokon, EC Member and Redbridge Community Trust President Mohammed Ohid Uddin, on behalf of GSC and Heart Foundation Sylhet. Uddin, Heart Foundation Sylhet UK Committee Member and Assistant Secretary of London Bangla Press Club Rezaul Karim Mrida, Community Leader Mohammad Noor Baks, Mohammad Mohiuddin Faiz, Farooq Mia, Misbah Kamal of Teachers Association. Moreover, as many people were stuck on the way and could not attend the ceremony, they expressed their condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased on telephone. They are FNHFS Chief Advisor M Shamsuddin, General Secretary Mansoor Ahmad Khan, EC Member Enamul Munim Shamim Lodi, Md Waris Ali , Musleh Uddin Ahmed and Mohammad Kadar etc. The speakers in the meeting requested the local administration including the Mayor of Bianibazar to propose a memorial to the late Manojjir Ali and a road named after him in his own area.