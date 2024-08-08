Bangladesh gets interim govt led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Here’s a list of the other advisors

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday. This move follows the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst widespread protests demanding her removal.

Along with Yunus, 16 additional advisers also join him in the interim government. While 13 of these were administered oath by President Mohammad Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, and Faruk-e-Azam are outside the capital, so they could not be sworn in today.

Here’s a list of the advisors:

1. Saleh Uddin Ahmed – Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, involved in financial and banking reforms.

2. Dr Asif Nazrul – A professor at Dhaka University, known for his expertise in law and human rights.

3. Adilur Rahman Khan – Secretary of a Human Rights Organization, recognized for his work in human rights advocacy in Bangladesh.

4. AF Hasan Arif – Former Advisor to the Caretaker Government and former Attorney General, experienced in legal and administrative matters.

5. Tauhid Hossain – Former Foreign Secretary, with extensive experience in international diplomacy.

6. Syeda Rizwana Hasan – Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Supreme Court Lawyer, focused on environmental and legal issues.

7. Md. Nahid Islam – Coordinator of the Student Anti-Discrimination Movement, known for his activism in student rights.

8. Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan – A prominent figure in social and political circles, involved in various initiatives.

9. Brigadier General (retd) M. Sakhawat Hossain – Former Election Commissioner, with a background in military and electoral administration.

10. Supradip Chakma – Former Chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board, known for his work in regional development.

11. Farida Akhtar – Executive Director of Research on Development Alternatives (UBINIG), involved in development research and advocacy.

12. Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy – Former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, recognized for his contributions to mental health.

13. Khalid Hasan – Former Naib Ameer of Hefazte Islam Bangladesh, a notable figure in religious and political spheres.

14. Noorjahan Begum – Former Managing Director of Grameen Bank, known for her role in microfinance and community development.

15. Sharmin Murshid – Chief Executive Officer of Brati, a key player in non-profit and social initiatives.

16. Farooq-e-Azam Vir Prateek – Deputy Commander of Operation Jackpot during the Liberation War, celebrated for his role in the country’s independence movement.

Yunus, 84, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work in microcredit and microfinance through the Grameen Bank. He was sworn in just hours after returning to Dhaka from Paris, where he had been receiving medical treatment.