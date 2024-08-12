UK experiences hottest day of 2024

Monday has been declared the hottest day of the year in the UK so far, reaching 32.4C in Wisley, Surrey – with up to 34C (93F) expected in parts of the country.

The higher temperatures will be confined to central and southern England, according to the Met Office, and yellow heat health alerts are in place for millions of people.

BBC Weather expects temperatures to continue to rise over the course of the afternoon.

Others have experienced a wetter start to the day, with torrential rain further north – for which a now-expired yellow thunderstorm warning was in place.

Forecasters said Monday would see the peak of the current heat spike, with temperatures due to ease as the week continued.

London, East Anglia and the home counties were forecast to experience the warmest weather.

Temperatures had already exceeded 30C in the capital by midday on Monday, with several sites hitting over 32C by 13:30 BST.

Yellow heat health alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), are active in the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West, North West and London.

They are due to expire by Wednesday morning.

Yellow alerts are issued during periods of hot weather that are only likely to affect those who are particularly vulnerable, for example the elderly, or those with existing health conditions.

The hottest day of 2024 before Monday was 30 July, when temperatures reached 32C in Kew Gardens and Heathrow

– both in London.

The Met Office has said it is unlikely that figures will exceed the 40.3C recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire in July 2022 – the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

“Today is likely to be the hottest day of 2024 so far, with a surge of heat from the south bringing very hot and humid weather across much of England and Wales,” Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop told BBC News.

“Temperatures are likely to reach 34C in a few places in the south-east of England, but temperatures are much nearer average in northern and western areas of the UK.”

How do hot weather health alerts work?

The weather service recommends that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink lots of water.

It was confirmed earlier that a child had died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews had found a boy in a critical condition and that, “despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene”.

The RAC urged drivers to check the coolant and oil levels in their vehicles as high temperatures increase the risk of vehicle breakdowns and cars overheating.

Meanwhile, National Rail also offered some advice, urging passengers travelling on Monday to check their journeys well in advance – though not because of the heat.

The Met Office “has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms in parts of Britain today,” it said in a post on X, adding: “Please check your journeys before you travel with National Rail or your train operator.”

Torrential downpours affected parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England earlier in the day.

“More than 15,000 lightning strikes have been recorded over the UK in the last 24 hours, mainly over Northern Ireland and northern Scotland,” Ms Bishop, from the Met, said.

“Thundery showers are possible elsewhere in England this afternoon.”

Thunderstorms are most frequent during the summer months as hot, humid air adds more energy to the atmosphere.