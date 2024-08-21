Dr Yunus seeks UK’s help to bring laundered money back

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus sought the UK’s cooperation to bring laundered money back as British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke met him at his Jamuna office in the capital on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen, the Chief Adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said different global institutions had informed that a huge amount of money was siphoned off during the regime of ousted Sheikh Hasina government and many people bought houses in the United Kingdom, reports BSS.

The press secretary said the government was determined to track the money laundered abroad and bring it back to the country.

“The British envoy congratulated Prof Yunus on his assumption as the chief adviser to the interim government and reiterated that they would continue support for Bangladesh,” Alam said at the briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Prof Yunus highlighted the importance of reconciliation and justice in Bangladesh and said his interim government would extend full support when the fact-finding team of the United Nations arrives in Bangladesh to review the casualties during the student-people upsurge.

According to the press secretary, the Rohingya issue also came up during the discussion when Yunus stressed education of Rohingya children while the envoy suggested flourishing of market economy in Rohingya camps located in Cox’s Bazar.

The chief adviser, however, urged the British government to cooperate with Bangladesh in repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Responding to a query, the press secretary said the broader mandate of the interim government is to bring “deep-rooted reforms” to the country.