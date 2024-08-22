Jahangir Kabir Nanak’s residence raided; important papers seized

Members of Bangladesh Army conducted a drive at Mohammadpur residence of Awami League presidium member and former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Wednesday night.

No weapons were found, army personnel seized some important papers, land-related documents, bank cheques, many sacks of rice and blankets from the house.

Some students were present during the drive.

During the search, photos of leaders and activists from various political parties were found, particularly images of several prominent Islamic scholars.

The students said suspecting that Nanak may be hiding in the house and he may have weapons here, so the raid was conducted.