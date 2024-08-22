Deploy all govt, private speedboats, trawlers to flood-hit areas: Nahid

Information and Broad-casting adviser Md Nahid Islam urged to deploy all government and private speedboats and trawlers in the flood-affected areas.

He also warned if any negligence of anyone found in this crisis moment, steps will be taken against them.

“Urge the private institutions that there are instructions from the Chief Adviser. Turn on the control room within an hour,” Nahid Islam said to the authorities of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) after going there on Thursday morning.

“India took position against Bangladesh without any discussion of opening the dam,” he added.