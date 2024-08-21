Tarique Rahman acquitted in Noakhali treason case

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been acquitted in a treason case filed in Noakhali.

Noakhali Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Md. Noman Mahi Uddin delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Confirming the information, the court inspector Md. Shah Alam said that the judge also directed the officer-in-charge of Char Jabbar Police Station to withdraw the arrest warrant issued against Tarique Rahman.

According to the case statement, Tarique Rahman made a statement about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an event in London on December 2014. Subsequently, on February 28, 2015, Advocate Omar Farooq, the president of Subarnachar Upazila Awami League and chairman of Char Jabbar Union, filed the treason case against him in Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The court ordered the police station to take legal action, and on April 4, 2017, sub-inspector Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan submitted a charge sheet to the court. Following this, an arrest warrant was issued against Tarique Rahman.

The prosecution was represented by Public Prosecutor (PP) Debabrata Chakraborty of Additional District Judge Court, while Tarique Rahman was defended by District BNP Vice President Advocate ABM Zakaria and Advocate Robiul Hasan Palash.