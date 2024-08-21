Flood hits 8 districts, more areas likely to be inundated

Eight districts of the country have been flooded due to heavy rains and onrush of water from the upstream, said the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief on Wednesday.

The eight districts are — Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Chattogram, Noakhali, Cumilla and Khagrachhari.

The flood may spread further, said Additional Secretary of the ministry KM Ali Reza at a press briefing on the ongoing flood situation at the secretariat, reports UNB.

He said according to the Met office forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the northeastern region of the country and adjoining upstream in the next 48 hours. As a result, the water level of the major rivers of the northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar and Habiganj may rise, he added.

He said the water level of major rivers in the northeastern and eastern region of the country keep rising.

The waters of Kushiyara, Manu, Dhalai, Khowai, Muhuri, Feni and Halda rivers are flowing above the danger level at seven stations.

“In the next 24 hours, the water level of Manu, Khowai, Dhalai and Sarigowain rivers in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts may cross the danger level at several points, submerging low-lying areas”.

Relief distribution are underway in the flood-hit districts, the Additional Secretary said, adding that the local administration is working in coordination with the Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected districts, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the army and other volunteers.

Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, joint secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said cash has already been allocated for relief work in the flood affected areas. Besides, rice and dry food were provided, he added.

“We have adequate relief in stock in our district warehouses. Based on the actual report, we will be able to provide more relief to the flood victims.”We have received news that army and navy teams have already reached Feni. They have started rescue operations. Six army boats have reached there.”

The joint secretary said that according to the report given by the Feni deputy commissioner, 1,600 people have taken shelter in 78 shelter centers and Feni is the worst-hit district.

Reports from other districts are yet to be received, he added.