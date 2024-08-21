Sheikh Hasina, Rehana, Quader sued in Sylhet case

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with 84 individuals were made accused in case relating to firing and attack on protesters during the recent student-led movement.

Sylhet District Chhatra Dal acting president Md Jahangir Alam filed the lawsuit with Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate court on Wednesday.

The case was filed on charges of firing and attack by police and leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies during the student-led movement in Sylhet city’s Bandarbazar area on August 4.

The case lists, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, former law minister Anisur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former state minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former MP Qamrul Islam, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu, former MP and Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun and former DB chief Harun-or-Rashid as the accused.

Another 500 to 600 unidentified people were also made accused in the case.